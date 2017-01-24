Asia seeking new trade deals

Australia has called for the Trans-Pacific Partnership to go ahead without the U.S. following President Trump's withdrawal from the 12-nation trade agreement.

China's foreign ministry declined to say whether Beijing would consider any invitation to join the TPP, but a spokesperson instead cited rival trade pacts, saying that Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership "should be concluded at an early date."

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, EWW, VNM, EWA, EWC, EWS, CRF, MXF, CH, EWM, ECH, EPU, SCHX, VV, IAF, USA, DBJP, DFJ, ENZL, ZF, SGF, AUSE, JOF, EWSS, JPNL, DXJS, FEX, MXE, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, JKD, CNDA, HEWJ, EEH, SCJ, KROO, JPXN, EQL, UMX, EWCS, IWL, DBMX, EWAS, SMK, DXJH, FCAN, FAUS, QCAN, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, FWDD, JPMV, FJP, QAUS, DXJR, DXJT, SYE, JPN, QMEX, SBUS, ZLRG, DXJC, HGJP, JDG, HAUD, HFXJ, HJPX, JHML, DBAU, HEWW, USSD, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, HEWC, HUSV, JPNH, USWD