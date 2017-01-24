Long-standing Apple bull steps back

Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Equalweight from Overweight, and lowers his price-target by two bucks to $117 (vs. current $120).

"Our chief concern is that investors increasingly are hoping for a meaningful exit rate (i.e. 10%-plus Y/Y unit growth) led by the iPhone 8 cycle in H2 C2017. Our view is that customers increasingly mixing down (IP6S in favor of IP7) and maturation of the device-centric consumer electronics adoption wave could weigh on both Apple and the smartphone market. We also are concerned about China and India not emerging as growth catalysts in the next 12 months.

"Long-term growth opportunities related to India, services, the enterprise, artificial intelligence, and maybe even the cloud still exist; however, we do not expect these potential “what’s next?” opportunities to emerge as major needle movers over the next 12 months for Apple’s model."