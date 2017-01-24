Qualcomm weighs countersuit against Apple

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) doesn't intend to take Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) legal action lying down, but neither does it plan to stop supplying chips to the iPhone maker.

Apple hit Qualcomm with a $1B lawsuit on Friday over its patent royalty tactics and said it improperly withheld rebates.

Besides trying to get Apple's case dismissed, sources close to Qualcomm say the company is considering filing its own lawsuit in response.

QCOM +1% ; AAPL -1% premarket

