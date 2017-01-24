Buy yen, sell Canadian dollar, $1T fund says

Amundi, which oversees more than $1.1T, is buying the yen and selling the Canadian dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump’s push toward trade protectionism threatens to overshadow his promise of fiscal stimulus.

“Since Trump’s victory in November, the market has been focusing too much on the fiscal policy and bought the dollar. Now it’s time to see the correction back to reality on the trade policy." - James Kwok, head of currency management at Amundi

“Trade policy has so far been under-priced in the market,” Kwok says. “Volatility is expected to increase when the trade policy and fiscal policy fight to dominate the headlines.”

Note that the Bloomberg dollar index is down more than 1% since Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday.

ETFs: UUP, FXY, YCS, FXC, UDN, JYN, USDU, YCL