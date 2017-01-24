AbbVie's marketing application in Europe for hep C med G/P under accelerated review

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepts under accelerated assessment AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) marketing application seeking approval of its pan-genotypic regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection genotypes 1 - 6.

If approved, G/P may provide a shorter duration treatment (eight weeks) for HCV 1 - 6 patients without cirrhosis, an additional treatment option for patients with compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A) as well as those with severe chronic kidney disease and those not cured with previous direct-acting antiviral treatment.

Under accelerated assessment, the review clock is 150 days instead of the usual 210 days. If approved, marketing in the EU could start in H2.

The company's regulatory application in Japan should be submitted this quarter.

G/P is a once-daily fixed-dose combination of 300 mg of glecaprevir, an NS3/4A protease inhibitor and 120 mg of pibrentasvir, an NS5A inhibitor.