Anthem to limit coverage of Biogen's Spinraza to SMA Type 1; potential impact on market ramp pressures shares

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and licensor Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) were under pressure yesterday over investors' concerns that Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) decision to limit coverage of recently FDA-approved SPINRAZA (nusinersen) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) to type 1 (lowest level of functioning) despite a broader label may slow the market launch, especially if other insurers follow suit.

Jefferies' Brian Abraham says Anthem's decision is understandable considering the high price and nearness of more clear data but the situation should not impact SPINRAZA's long-term prospects. He rates BIIB a Hold with a $313 (13% upside) price target and IONS a Sell with a $17 (61% downside risk) price target.

Source: TheFly