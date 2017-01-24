Futures flat with eyes on earnings

Following a mostly positive session in Asia and Europe, U.S. stock index futures are little changed, as investors brace for a flurry of earnings that's expected to drive trading.

Among the Q4 reports before the bell: Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Alibaba, 3M, DuPont and Lockheed Martin.

Oil is flat at $52.75/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1212/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.43%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL