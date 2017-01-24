Alibaba +5% after topping estimates

Non-GAAP net income of $3.239B or $1.30 per share was up 38% Y/Y, and topped estimates by $0.17. Revenue of $7.7B up 54% Y/Y, and also topped. Core commerce revenue of $6.7B up 45%' Cloud computing revenue of $254M up 115%; Digital media and entertainment revenue of $585M up 273%.

Mobile MAUs on China retail marketplaces of 493M up 10% Q/Q, up 25% Y/Y. Annual active buyers of 443M up 1% Q/Q, up 9% Y/Y.

Cloud computing paying customers of 765K up 18% Q/Q, up 100% Y/Y.

Free cash flow of $4.915B (RMB34.122B) vs. RMB23.719B a year ago.

Revenue is expected to increase 53% in fiscal 2017.

Conference call at 7:30 ET

