Cost savings help guide Kimberly-Clark to earnings beat

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) topped consensus profit estimates in Q4 as a record level of cost savings kicked in.

Organic sales were up 1% during the period, including a 3% gain in developing and emerging markets. Market share positions are reported as healthy.

Adjusted operating profit increased 10% Y/Y to $859M. The adjusted Q4 effective tax rate was 35.4% vs. 30.6%% last year.

Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark warns of a continued difficult environment in 2017. Sales are seen coming in similar to the level of 2016 and EPS of $6.20 to $6.35 is expected.

The company sees FY17 share repurchases of $800M to $1B.

