Verizon down 2.5%; earnings and postpaid net adds disappoint

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.86 missed consensus by $0.03 and came in below the Street's range of $0.87-$0.93.

Postpaid net adds of 591K vs. consensus 744K.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4B was at the low end of Street guesses of $10.4B-$11.1B.

Wireless EBITDA margin of 36.9% vs. estimates of 55.3%; FIOS video net adds of 21K vs. estimates of 35K.

2017 outlook is for organic revenues to be "fairly consistent" with this year.

Earnings call at 8:30 ET

From last night: Yahoo closing pushed back to Q2