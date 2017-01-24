Verizon down 2.5%; earnings and postpaid net adds disappoint

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.86 missed consensus by $0.03 and came in below the Street's range of $0.87-$0.93.
Postpaid net adds of 591K vs. consensus 744K.
Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4B was at the low end of Street guesses of $10.4B-$11.1B.
Wireless EBITDA margin of 36.9% vs. estimates of 55.3%; FIOS video net adds of 21K vs. estimates of 35K.
2017 outlook is for organic revenues to be "fairly consistent" with this year.
From last night: Yahoo closing pushed back to Q2
VZ -2.5% premarket
