DuPont posts earnings beat, positive outlook

Adjusted earnings of $451M, or $0.51 per share vs. $239M, or $0.27 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Q4 revenues fell 1.7% to $5.2B, as sliding crop prices continued to weigh on its agricultural business.

The company now expects the closing date of its merger with Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) in the first half of the year, instead of the first three months of 2017. "We are continuing to have constructive discussions with regulators in key jurisdictions," CEO Ed Breen declared.

Guidance for Q1 of 2017: Adjusted earnings are expected to increase about 8% vs. the prior year, driven by benefits from cost savings and the change in timing for seed deliveries.

Conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET