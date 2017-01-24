Travelers +0.8% after earnings beat, but auto disappoints

Q4 operating income of $919M or $3.20 per share vs. $886M and $2.90 one year ago.

Full-year NOI of $2.967B down 14% from 2015. Capital returns of $942M for quarter ($751M of buybacks); of $3.234B for year ($2.472B of buybacks).

Adjusted book value per share of $80.44 up 7% for the year. Last night's close was $118.04.

Q4 net written premiums of $6.058B up 3% Y/Y. Combined ratio of 90% up from 86.6% a year ago. Underlying combined ratio of 92% up from 90.7%.

Net investment income of $627M up from $541M a year ago.

CEO Alan Schnitzer notes disappointing underwriting results in personal auto and says the company is taking pricing and other actions to improve profitability.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: The Travelers Companies beats by $0.49, beats on net written premiums (Jan. 24)