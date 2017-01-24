WestRock acquires Multi Packaging Solutions

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) acquires Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) for $18.00 per share in cash. The total enterprise value of the deal is $2.28B, including the assumption of debt.

The company says the transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities.

“The combination of WestRock and MPS creates opportunities to drive margin expansion and enhanced financial returns through a combination of increased integration and identified synergies,” says CEO Steven Voorhees.

The deal is seen being accretive immediately and offering significant synergy potential.

