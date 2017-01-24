Flex Pharma shifts clinical activities to severe neurological diseases

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) has decided to de-prioritize its clinical development activities in nocturnal leg cramps in favor of severe neurological diseases, specifically amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and peripheral neuropathies like Charcot-Marie Tooth (CMT).

It intends to launch U.S.-based Phase 2 studies this year assessing FLX-787, its transient receptor potential ion channel activator, in these indications. FLX-787 will be formulated as an oral disintegrating tablet. Two exploratory Phase 2's in MS and ALS are underway in Australia assessing the efficacy of FLX-787 in patients who have cramps and spasticity as a result of their condition.

CEO Christoph Westphal, M.D., Ph.D., says the company is well-funded through early 2019.