D.R. Horton +2.6% after pleasing FQ1 results

FQ1 net income of $206.9M or $0.55 per share vs. $157.7M and $0.42 one year ago.

Net sales orders of 9,241 homes up 15% in units, up 17% in value to $2.8B.

Cancellation rate of 22% vs. 23% a year ago.

Backlogs of 11,312 homes up 6% in units, up 7% in value to $3.4B.

Homes closed up 17% to 9,404.

Home sales gross margin of 19.8% down 10 basis points. In the current market, company continues to expect average home sales gross margin in the 20% area.

Full-year fiscal 2017 guidance is reaffirmed: Pretax profit margin of 11.2-11.5%; revenues of $13.4-$13.8B; homes closed of 43.5K-45.5K; cash flow from operations of $300M-$500M. The spring selling season, of course, will be key to hitting these numbers.

Conference call at 10 ET

Previously: D. R. Horton beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jan. 24)