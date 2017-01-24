Lockheed falls after downbeat outlook

Net earnings of $959B, or $3.25 per share vs. $817M, or $2.63 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +23%; Missiles and Fire Control -11%; Rotary and Missions Systems +37%; Space Systems +17%.

Cash from operations $729M; Capex $436M; Repurchased 3.2M shares; Paid cash dividends of $530M; Backlog of $96.2B at the end of 2016.

The company expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting at its Sikorsky Aircraft, which was acquired in November 2015.

Outlook for 2017: Diluted earnings per share of $12.25-$12.55, on net sales of $49.4B-$50.6B.

Conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

LMT -2.1% premarket

Q4 results