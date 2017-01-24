TG Therapeutics' TG-1101/TG-1202 combo an Orphan Drug for DLBCL

The FDA designates TG Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TGTX) combination of TG-1101 and TG-1202 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The combo is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2b UNITY-DLBCL study in patients with treatment-resistant DLBCL and in the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL study in patients with frontline and previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

TG-1101 is a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. TG-1202 is a PI3K delta inhibitor.

Among the benefits of orphan drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.