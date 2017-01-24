KB Home downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

The company faces a number of headwinds out of management's control, says analyst Buck Horne, downgrading KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underperform from Market Perform.

Among them are housing and tax policy decisions from the new president, i.e. the likely non-renewal of energy-efficiency tax credits, the reversal of the FHA's planned insurance premium cut (already reversed), and a potential corporate tax cut which would reduce the value of the company's DTA.

Source: TheFly