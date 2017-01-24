BP to sell part of interest in North Sea field in sign of M&A revival

BP agrees to sell a 25% interest in the Magnus oil field and some associated pipeline infrastructure in the U.K. North Sea to EnQuest for $85M.

EnQuest has the option to buy BP's remaining 75% stake in Magnus and other interests by January 2019 for $300M.

As part of the deal, EnQuest also will take over operatorship of Britain's largest oil terminal, Sullom Voe, on the Shetland Islands, an area that holds many of Britain's untapped oil reserves.

The deal is expected to be the first of several asset sales in the region over the coming weeks from the majors to smaller operators and private equity.