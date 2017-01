More on Nord Anglia's FQ1

Nord Anglia (NYSE:NORD) reports revenue rose 8.5% on a constant currency basis in FQ1.

Revenue from premium school rose 7% to $260.1M.

Revenue per full time equivalent students fell 0.7% to $7K.

Average full time equivalent students expanded 7.8% to 36,934.

Average utilization rate +300 bps to 67%.

Gross margin rate down 220 bps to 37.2%.

SG&A expense rate grew 100 bps to 51.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.4% to $63.3M.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $910 to $930M; Adjusted EBITDA: $207M to $217M; Adjusted Net Income: $69M to $74M; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.66 to $0.71; Diluted weighted average shares: ~104.5M.