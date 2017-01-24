3M reaffirms guidance for 2017

Net income of $1.16B, or $1.88 per diluted share, vs. $1.04B, or $1.66 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Industrial +3%; Electronics and Energy -1%; Safety and Graphics +0.6%; Health Care -0.1%; Consumer -0.7%.

Returned $1.59B to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

The company affirmed outlook for 2017: Earnings are expected to be in the range of $8.45-$8.80 per share, with organic local-currency sales growth of 1%-3%.

Q4 results