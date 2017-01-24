Northern Dynasty CEO says Pebble project has Trump backing

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +10.4% premarket after popping 12.5% in yesterday's session, following a report yesterday that the Trump administration supports the miner's Pebble project in Alaska, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits.

CEO Ronald Thiessen says NAK "will come to a resolution within 100 days” in the miner's dispute with the EPA, which in 2014 blocked NAK from applying for a permit for Pebble as it cited "potentially dangerous impacts" to the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

Thiessen says NAK expects to find a new partner for Pebble's development by October, and that a “normalized permitting” process under new EPA leadership likely would take about four years and cost $150M.