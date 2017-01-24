Corning +3.2% premarket; Q4 over estimates

Results – core sales $2.55B (+6.3% Y/Y, $50M above estimates ), core EPS $0.50 ( $0.06 above estimates ), core earnings $534M (+15% Q/Q, +24% Y/Y)

Segments – Display Technologies core sales $904M (-4% Q/Q), core earnings $276M (+2% Q/Q); Optical Communications core sales $819M (+3% Q/Q), core earnings $87M (-11% Q/Q); Environmental Technologies core sales $245M (-7% Q/Q), core earnings $27M (-23% Q/Q); Specialty Materials core sales $336M (+14% Q/Q), core earnings $65M (+48% Q/Q); Life Sciences core sales $206M (-4% Q/Q), core earnings $17M (-19% Q/Q)

Q1 projections – Y/Y sales, net income, EPS growth anticipated

Corning (NYSE:GLW) chairman, CEO and president Wendell Weeks: "Corning delivered outstanding fourth-quarter results, continuing the momentum that began earlier in the year. Our very strong finish to the year was highlighted by year-over-year core sales growth of 6%, core earnings growth of 24% and core EPS growth of 47%. We are encouraged by this strength, and expect growth in these year-over-year measures in the first quarter of 2017."

