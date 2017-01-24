WSJ: Branch employees tipped off ahead of inspections

One possible reason for improper account opening practices went on for so long at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): Bank branches were typically given a 24 hours heads up prior to the arrival of internal investigators, writes Emily Glazer in the WSJ.

This gave workers time to cover up their indiscretions whether by altering documents, forging signatures, or just making use of the shredder. Oftentimes, it was an all-hands, all-nighter called for my branch managers ahead of the inspectors.

"You became numb to it," says one employee. "It became pretty normal."

Among the changes the bank has since made are unannounced branch inspections, but a system now known as "Branch Control Review" still gives 24-hour notice so managers can make sure they have enough staff on hand to continue to run the branch while inspections are being carried out.