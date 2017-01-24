BioAmber -16% after raising offering size

BioAmber (NYSE:BIOA) -16.3% premarket after increasing the size of its offering of common stock and warrants by 75%, for aggregate gross proceeds of $17.5M.

The offering includes nearly 3.7M common shares plus warrants to purchase more than 1.8M shares with an exercise price of $5.50/share, at $4.75 per share and associated warrant; the underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional ~552K shares and/or warrants to purchase another ~276K shares.

BIOA plans to use the proceeds to fund the full or partial repayment of its corporate debt, with any remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.