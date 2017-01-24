Spinal cord injury patients continue to improve following treatment with Asterias Bio's AST-OPC1 cells; shares ahead 4% premarket

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) reports that patients with complete cervical spinal cord injuries who received 10M AST-OPC1 cells showed additional motor function improvement six and nine months following treatment. The data were generated in the ongoing Phase 1/2a SCiStar study.

Results showed that improvements in arm, hand and finger function observed early in the trial have been maintained and, in most patients, have improved over time. Five of six patients have completed their six-month follow-up and three of six their nine-month follow-up. 12-month data will be reported in Q3 in addition to six-month efficacy and safety results for the AIS-A 20M cell and AIS-B 10M cell cohorts.

SCiStar is an open-label single-arm trial testing three sequential escalating doses of AST-OPC1 in as many as 35 patients with sub-acute, C-5 to C-7, motor complete (AIS-A or AIS-B) cervical spinal cord injury. These patients have lost essentially all movement below the injury site and have severe paralysis of the upper and lower limbs.

AST-OPC1 is a population of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells derived from human embryonic stem cells.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.