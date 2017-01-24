Waters +2.7%; Q4 over forecasts

Results – revenue $629M (+7.2% Y/Y, $12.15M above estimates ), EPS $2.21 ( $0.08 above estimates )

Revenues breakdown – Operating segment [Waters $554.226M (+9% Y/Y), TA $74.561M (-3% Y/Y)]; Products and services [Instruments $352.717M (+7% Y/Y), Service $185.969M (+7% Y/Y), Chemistry $90.101M (+7% Y/Y), Total Recurring $276.070M (+7% Y/Y)]; Geography [Americas $222.422M (+1% Y/Y), Europe $180.717 (+5% Y/Y), Asia $225.648M (+16% Y/Y)]; Markets [Pharmaceutical $335.075M (+4% Y/Y), Industrial $210.899 (+13% Y/Y), Government & Academic $82.813M (+5% Y/Y)]

Waters president and CEO Christoper O'Connell: "I am pleased to report that our fourth quarter featured broad-based sales growth across our major markets, and balance across all product lines. The global Waters team executed well throughout 2016 and delivered strong financial results, while we continued to invest for future growth."

