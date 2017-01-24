Genworth in trouble if China Oceanwide deal falls through

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) quickly moved up to near China Oceanwide's $5.43 per share cash offer a few months ago, but has since backed off to $3.77 as of last night, as regulatory approval is not a given.

Given the unlikelihood of another bidder emerging, it's safe to say upside is capped at $5.43, but what's the downside? BTIG's Mark Palmer thinks the stock could fall to just pennies per share in the initial aftermath of the deal failing, and ultimately be worth just $1.20.

While he raises his sum-of-the-parts analysis to $4.23 from $3.99, Palmer has doubts the full value on Genworth's MI subsidiaries could be fully unlocked.

Bottom line: Genworth is a tough play on either the short or long side at the moment.