AK Steel +9% following better than expected Q4 results

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) +9.1% premarket after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations, with revenues matching estimates even while falling 8% Y/Y.

Q4 net sales totaled $1.42B on shipments exceeding 1.4M tons, below year-ago Q4 sales of $1.54B on shipments of 1.65M tons, which AKS says was driven largely by its strategic decision to reduce commodity steel sales to the distributor and converters market.

Also, Q4 shipments to the automotive industry were slightly lower than a year ago, primarily due to inventory adjustments by several major automakers and changes to or the phasing out of certain automotive platforms.