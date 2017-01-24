Tesla Motors sets timeline for 'fully self-driving' capabilities

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk estimates that owners with the "full self-driving capability" software feature will start to see the extra benefits within three to six months.

Electrek's breakdown on Tesla's "enhanced autopilot" vs. "full self-driving": "The difference should be noticeable for new Autopilot features like Autosteer+ and On-ramp to Off-ramp, but especially for something like the new ‘Smart Summon’, which is the closest thing to a truly “driverless” car feature since there can literally be no one in the car. A feature like that, while available with ‘Enhanced Autopilot’, could really benefit from more camera coverage on’Full Self-Driving Capability."