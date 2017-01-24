Stock futures point to little change at the open

The stock market is on track to open slightly higher as earnings results take center stage;

European bourses are little changed, with Germany's DAX +0.2%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2%.

Earnings reports have been the focus of pre-market action, with Verizon, Lockheed and Johnson & Johnson, while the most notable winners have been DR Horton and Yahoo.

U.S. Treasurys are under pressure after yesterday's advance, with the 10-year yield up 3 bps at 1.4%; the U.S. Dollar Index also is higher.

U.S. crude oil +0.5%, near its overnight high, at $53.09/bbl.