Fifth Third -1.6% after earnings beat

Vantiv-related transactions make comparisons difficult, but adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.48 topped estimates by a nickel.

Helping were lower than expected loan loss provisions of $54M ($97M expected), and net charge-offs of $73M ($98M expected).

NIM of 2.86% included a 5 basis points hit from $16M of card refunds, and was down 2 bps from Q3 and up 1 bp from a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $16.60 fell 4% from Q3, gained 8% from a year ago.

