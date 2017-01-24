Prologis edges lower after inline quarter, 2017 guidance

Q4 core FFO per share of $0.63 vs. $0.64 one year ago. Full-year CFFO of $2.57 vs. $2.23 in 2015.

Occupancy at year-end of 97.1% up 20 basis points from a year earlier. Customer retention of 79.8% vs. 85.9%.

Q4 net effective rent change of 16% up from 12.4% a year ago; led by 23.2% growth in the U.S.

Net effective same-store NOI growth of 3.2% down from 6.6% a year ago.

Q4 acquisitions of $127M at a 5.2% cap rate; sales of $934M at a 5.4% cap.

2017 full-year CFFO per share is guided to $2.60-$2.70, with net effective same-store NOI growth of 4-5% (vs. 5.6% in 2016).

Conference call at 12 ET

