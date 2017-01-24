Cellectar nabs new patent covering lead product candidate CLR 131; shares ahead 23%

Nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB +22.5% ) heads north on a healthy 20x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent (No. 9,550,002) covering method of use for lead product candidate CLR 131, in addition to CLR 125, for the treatment of cancer.

The '002 patent covers the use of CLR 131 for the potential treatment of a range of solid tumors including adrenal, lung, ovarian or cervical, prostate, liver, breast and colon, as well as melanoma or subcutaneous cancers.