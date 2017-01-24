GoPro +10.53%; unit estimates raised at Pacific Crest Securities

Analyst Brad Erickson increases Q4 unit estimates given "better-than-feared sell-through" from 1.9M to 2.1M and recalculates slightly higher for ASP expectations.

Notes store checks indicating impressive pivot to Karma Grip once it became evident Karma would not be available. Removes Karma fully from Q4 estimates.

Projects 150K drone shipments contributing $88M in revenue for 2017.

Further: "Our checks indicate that GoPro exited the quarter with a healthy 7-8 days of inventory at Best Buy in the United States with sell-through having sustained periods of significant growth through the quarter. One quarter does not make a trend, and regarding the return to growth, we note that GoPro was lapping an abysmal 4Q15 when sell-through was 40%-50% below ship-in. However, for those harboring hopes of a turnaround, it is a start."

Considers $9-$10 (current price $10.39) fair value for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares.