Energous downgraded to Perofrm at Oppenheimer & Co.

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowers rating for Energous (WATT -12.2% ) from Outperform due to share level surpassing firm's, now removed, $15 target.

Further: "We used a probability analysis to derive our target and are unable to become more constructive until Energous starts shipping product, which we expect to start in 2Q17. Having covered many emerging technology and product companies, we note the last few months prior to shipments are the most tenuous, so we take a prudent view. Looking beyond the first quarter, we believe 2017 will be a pivotal year (FCC approval, potential Tier 1 partner reveal, and additional customers getting to market). Moreover, we should see commercialized near-field and mid-field solutions and more color on long-distance. We see risk/reward balanced at these levels."

Additionally notes potential for FCC approval and greater clarity on mid-range to come in Q3/Q4 2017, with mid-range approval considered a probable indicator for consequence of full-powered technology.