Matador Resources started at Outperform at Raymond James

Matador Resources (MTDR +2.3% ) is higher after Raymond James initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and $31 price target, saying the shares trade at an attractive valuation vs. Permian small- and mid-cap peers.

The firm says MTDR boasts a strong, top-quartile balance sheet with the dry powder and ability to plow incremental capital into future development programs.

MTDR looks to achieve strong debt-adjusted production growth through 2018, aided by a steady rig ramp and highly productive Delaware Basin wells, Raymond James says.