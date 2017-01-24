Comcast brings DOCSIS 3.1 to four major metros

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has launched its DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet service with a gigabit speed tier in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville areas.

The move means customers can get 1-gigabit and 500-Mbps service offerings without new construction in those areas.

The Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 plans offer a simpler complement to existing business options, the company says, including Ethernet solutions that support up to 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

Comcast plans to launch the two tiers on DOCSIS 3.1 through the majority of its service areas through 2017 and into 2018.