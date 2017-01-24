De Beers enjoys biggest diamond sale in a year

Anglo American's (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) De Beers unit reports provisional diamond sales of $720M for the first sales cycle of 2017 ending Jan. 23, up 71% from the $422M in the previous sales cycle, for its biggest diamond sale in at least a year.

The results may be a sign that trade buyers in India, who handle as much as 90% of the world’s rough diamonds, are recovering from currency reforms in November that created a cash crunch.

The first sales cycle of the year is traditionally the industry's strongest, as it gives traders a chance to replenish stocks following the crucial holiday period.

Anglo shares climbed as much as 4.7% in London trading to near the highest level in more than two years.