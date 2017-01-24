FDA rejection of Mezzion's marketing application for ED candidate udenafil prompts lawsuit against supplier Dr. Reddy's Labs

Korean biotech Mezzion Pharma blames Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY +1.4% ) for the FDA's rejection of its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of udenafil for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) and intends to litigate to recover alleged damages. The company says RDY's "misconduct" related to cGMP deficiencies was the sole reason for the failed submission. Dr. Reddy's is the supplier of the product.

During on-site inspections at RDY's facilities in India, the FDA noted numerous violations related to FDA compliance in addition to discovering a previously unknown and uncontrolled "Custom QC laboratory that engaged in a "practice of substituting repeat tests after failing results." The agency subsequently issues a warning letter citing "significant deviations" from current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Mezzion's lawsuit, filed in a New Jersey court, seeks damages into the millions from Dr. Reddy's for fraud, fraudulent concealment and other counts.