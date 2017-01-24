Sanchez Energy upgraded at Seaport Global after analyst day

Sanchez Energy (SN +3.5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $17 price target, upped from $9, at Seaport Global, which says the company's analyst day highlighted significant inventory additions and an improved growth and leverage profile.

Seaport also cites SN’s relatively cheap valuation, estimating 2018 EV/EBITDA of 5.4x vs. Eagle Ford peers averaging greater than 6.5x.

Also, FBR reiterates its Outperform rating on the shares and raises its price target to $16 from $12, saying SN's strategic focus on the stacked pay potential in the western Eagle Ford shale should continue to drive outperformance.