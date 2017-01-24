FedEx CEO laments TPP decision

FedEx (FDX +1.7% ) CEO Fred Smith is making the media circuit to question the decision of the Trump administration to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"The United States being cut off from trade would be like trying to breathe without oxygen," Smith told Fox Business Network.

"I think the decision to pull out of TPP is unfortunate because the real beneficiary of that is China," he added.

Shares of FedEx have trailed the return of the broader stock market since the election.