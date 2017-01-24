Verizon -4.4% after earnings; Cuts, rebuild at Go90

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has slid 4.4% now and hit its lowest point in six weeks following a disappointing Q4 where it missed in financial measures as well as on operational subscriber expectations.

On the company's earnings call, CFO Matt Ellis said the company should be able to keep premium pricing in its wireless business, and added that the company sees its landline business margin increasing to 20% from 19%.

He said the company was still working with Yahoo (YHOO +3.1% ) to assess the financial impact of data breaches there, and that Verizon's revenue "trajectory" should get better this year. Yahoo had said in its earnings release yesterday that a closing on its acquisition would be delayed into Q2.

Verizon also laid off 155 staffers in its Go90 video service. The streaming service is heading for a hard rebuild by the team that Verizon acquired in its purchase of Vessel, including former Hulu CTO Richard Tom. The cuts are "not indicative to a change in our strategy," Verizon says.