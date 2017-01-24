Son of ABX coming to Wall Street

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) are among those giving price data to startup Vista Capital Advisors, which - working with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) - plans to create indexes of MBS which could be used as the basis for derivatives.

Source: Matt Scully at Bloomberg

In the pre-crisis era, derivatives based on the ABX indexes allowed massive bets on and against the U.S. housing market, eventually affording folks like John Paulson and his team even bigger Hamptons mansions, and causing the downfalls of shops like AIG which took the other side.

These new derivatives, however, would be tied to higher quality mortgages then the subprime types favored prior to the property blowup. The new paper will be linked to what's known as "credit-risk transfer" securities issued by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), which force losses on investors when borrowers default. Since 2013 when the GSEs began selling these, they've offloaded nearly $400B of risk to bond investors, theoretically lowering taxpayer risk.

Vista has some heavy hitters backing it, including Dimensional Fund co-founder David Booth and former Citigroup chairman John Reed. There's also the requisite Nobel Laureate - Robert Merton of Black-Scholes fame.