Fund managers don't expect Trump to rewrite ACA

The big boys in fund management, Fidelity, Gamco, Thornburg and others, are betting against President Trump rewriting the Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare. They believe he may "nibble around the edges" but the broad outlines will remain intact. As such, they have been buying hospitals, health insurers and biotechs that have oversold due to the political uncertainty.

Repealing Obamacare will require at least 60 votes in the Senate, a number that will require some support from Democrats, an unlikely scenario.

Representative Tom Price, the health secretary nominee, said in a recent hearing that the administration will initially focus on individual health plans sold on exchanges as well as Medicaid but is not interested in "pulling the rug out on anybody."

Biotech could get a boost if Congress passes legislation cutting taxes on repatriated earnings. The extra cash could goose a new wave of M&A activity.

ETFs: BIB, GRX, BIS, IRY, IXJ, BME, CNCR, THW, ARKG, IBB

Key tickers: AET, CI, HUM, HCA, ANTM, GILD, CELG, AMGN