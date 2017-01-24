Rejection of Aetna/Humana deal could cast pall over M&A - Compass Point

Yesterday's court ruling against the $37B merger of Humana and Aetna alone could cost investment banks more than $100M, according to Compass Point's Charles Peabody, including $41M for Goldman (NYSE:GS), $45M for Citi (NYSE:C), and $15M for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ).

Then there's other pending deals like Anthem/Cigna, AT&T/Time Warner, Monsanto/Bayer, and their key advisors like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Citi.

In addition to what regulators might say, M&A animal spirits may retreat to the sidelines until potential corporate tax changes become clearer.

Bottom line: Q1 estimates at the money center banks are assuming improvement in capital markets results, not the lull that might instead be coming (Compass Point is expecting a 15% rise in announced M&A volumes this year to $4.2T).

Source: Bloomberg

