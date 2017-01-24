Vale +2% to three-year highs as China iron ore price rebounds

Vale (VALE +2%) rallies to its highest levels since 2014 as China iron ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat.
Traders are said to be betting that demand for basic metals will pick up following the Lunar New Year break as China acts to boost economic activity.
Vale shares also benefit from reports of a governance overhaul once the company's shareholder agreement is renewed.
Also: Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), which agreed to sell its Coal & Allied Industries unit to Yancoal for up to $2.45B, is +3.9%; BHP +2.7%.