Stocks edge higher amid D.C. reboot

U.S. markets edge higher, with energy and materials stocks gaining favor amid the latest Trump actions. Weak guidance from Verizon has the telecommunications sector lagging.

Most of the headlines are coming out of the White House, where a cavalcade of CEOs have been brought in to talk to President Trump and executive actions are being signed at bristling pace. Ford (F +1.8% ), General Motors (GM +1.4% ) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +6.1% ) are all notably higher after this morning's sitdown between CEOs and POTUS.

The S&P 500 Index is up 0.28% to 2,268.25.

