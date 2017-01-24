Brazilian court allows Petrobras to sell shallow water assets

A Brazilian court rules that Petrobras (PBR -0.4% ) can continue a process to sell several offshore oil fields in the country's northeastern region.

PBR says the court's decision allows it to proceed with the sale of shallow water fields in the states of Ceará and Sergipe, although a final decision lies on the federal auditing court which last month suspended part of the company's asset sale program to improve transparency in the process.

In separate news, a group of institutional investors who say they lost billions of dollars in losses due to the corruption scandal at PBR have filed a compensation lawsuit in the Netherlands.