Investors unimpressed with J & J's modest 2017 outlook; shares down 2%

Despite management's comments about growth drivers, focused strategy and potential value-creating deals in its earnings call this morning, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.2% ) remains in the red, pressured by its modest outlook for this year.

It expects earn $6.93 - 7.08 (+3 - 5%) on an adjusted per-share basis on revenues of $74.1B - 74.8B (+3 - 4%). Non-GAAP EPS in 2016 was up 8.5% yoy ($6.73 vs. 6.20) so this year's projection, while conservative, conveys very modest expectations.

Key milestones to watch are U.S./EU regulatory approvals of guselkumab for psoriasis, sirukumab for rheumatoid psoriasis and expanded indications for Darzalex, Imbruvica, Simponi and Stelara. Single-tablet HIV med darunavir (D/C/F/TAF FDC) is also expected to be approved in Europe.